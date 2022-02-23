Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 476,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,655. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

