Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,405 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 394.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 598,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,947,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $30.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.