Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 69 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $550.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.59, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $19,298,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.