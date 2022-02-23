Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,727,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.