Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $879,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after buying an additional 290,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

