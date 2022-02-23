Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.18.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
