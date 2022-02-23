Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 17 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,623,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Amundi bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $640.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.97. The company has a market cap of $262.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

