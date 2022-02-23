Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,669,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

