Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $499,865. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

