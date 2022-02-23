Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Psychemedics worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PMD opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 0.72. Psychemedics Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is 333.39%.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

