Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LCNB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.