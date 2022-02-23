Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ITGR opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Integer Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
