Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

