Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,701 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. Educational Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.