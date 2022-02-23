Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,700 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Usio were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Usio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

USIO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91.

USIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 14,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $111,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,455 shares of company stock worth $215,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

