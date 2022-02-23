Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

