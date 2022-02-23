Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.46 ($47.12).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €33.57 ($38.15) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.04. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.