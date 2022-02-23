Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Down 6.5%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.25. 18,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 749,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

