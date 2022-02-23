Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.95. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 18,991 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBCAA. Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $958.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

