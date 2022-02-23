Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

GMAB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

