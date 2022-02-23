Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of IAC opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

