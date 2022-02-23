Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGY. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 239,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

