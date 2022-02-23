Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.69

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 427636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

