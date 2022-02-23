Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.69

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 427636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.