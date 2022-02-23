ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $67.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RWLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

