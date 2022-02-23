Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $500.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.