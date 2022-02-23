Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.13

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.13 and traded as low as C$50.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$50.65, with a volume of 17,767 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.