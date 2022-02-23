RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $75,165.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

