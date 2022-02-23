RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 103.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.95.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $143.79 and a 1-year high of $394.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

