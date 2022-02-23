RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

NYSE:RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $394.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

