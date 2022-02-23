RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $410.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

NYSE RNG opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $394.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

