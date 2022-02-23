Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.
Shares of RSKD opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
