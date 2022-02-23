Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.