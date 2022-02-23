Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,290,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.83 and its 200-day moving average is $318.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

