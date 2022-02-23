Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.