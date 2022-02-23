Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ROG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.46. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a one year low of $172.21 and a one year high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

