Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ROG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.46. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a one year low of $172.21 and a one year high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
