Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $10.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.17. The company had a trading volume of 490,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,509. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

