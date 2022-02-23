Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will report $37.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

