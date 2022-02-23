Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 69,367 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after buying an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 186,773 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

