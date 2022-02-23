Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $31.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AUPH opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

