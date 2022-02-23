Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

