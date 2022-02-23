Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 111,907 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19.

