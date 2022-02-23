Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 295,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.