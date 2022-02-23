Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 295,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

