Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 129,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

