Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,558.50 ($48.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,278.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,041.83. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

