Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,558.50 ($48.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,278.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,041.83. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

