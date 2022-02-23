Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.32.

RUBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

