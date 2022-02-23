Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

