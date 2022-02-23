Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryder System by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ryder System by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

