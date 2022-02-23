S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.88) to GBX 730 ($9.93) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Spirit bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($67,302.46). Also, insider Paul Roy bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($550,523.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

LON:SFOR traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 459.50 ($6.25). The stock had a trading volume of 674,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,698. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 660.93.

About S4 Capital (Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.