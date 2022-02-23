Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

