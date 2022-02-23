SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.38 ($19.75).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland stock opened at €11.16 ($12.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.83. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($16.47).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.