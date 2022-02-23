SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $280,476.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,623,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,741 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

